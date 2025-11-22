Bulls guard called for the softest ejection of the season

Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter had a look of disbelief on his face Friday when he realized he had just been ejected from his team’s game against the Miami Heat.

Referee Che Flores whistled Huerter for a shooting foul early in the third quarter of the Bulls-Heat NBA Cup matchup at United Center in Chicago, Ill. Huerter tapped the ball away in frustration, and it ended up hitting Flores in the back of the leg.

Veteran official Tony Brothers saw the incident unfold from the opposite sideline and flagged Huerter for a technical foul plus an instant ejection. Huerter and the Bulls’ coaching staff protested the call, but Brothers upheld it upon review.

Kevin Huerter was ejected from tonight's game on this play: pic.twitter.com/A1KDxxcZqO — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 22, 2025

Huerter did deflect the ball that ended up hitting the official, but it did not seem to be done intentionally. The Bulls guard had not been called for a previous technical foul, but Brothers felt it necessary to toss him outright. He left the contest with three points and a couple of rebounds on 1/4 shooting from the floor.

The Maryland alum does not exactly have a reputation for being a hothead. If anything, the journeyman wing is best known for having one of the most fun nicknames in the NBA.