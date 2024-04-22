Caitlin Clark jersey sales hit ridiculous milestone

Caitlin Clark shattered record after record during her captivating run in women’s college basketball. Clark’s jersey sales are doing the same thing.

Clark jerseys have flown off the shelves at a blistering rate. Within a day of being selected by the Indiana Fever first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark’s Fever jersey became the top-earning jersey ever for a draft pick.

But Clark’s jersey sales aren’t just destroying records among her female peers. According to NY Daily News’ Dick Weiss, Clark sold more jerseys in a single day than the entire Dallas Cowboys roster last NFL season.

Caitlin Clark sold more Fever jerseys in one day than the Cowboys sold last year for the entire team. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) April 19, 2024

The Cowboys are the NFL’s most famous franchise by a wide margin. They had two players rank in the top five among all jerseys sold last season. Cowboys star Micah Parsons had the NFL’s top-selling jersey, besting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

For Clark to outsell every single Cowboys player — including the NFL-leading Parsons — in a single day proves just how big her star has gotten within the sports zeitgeist.

The Iowa alum already had one superstar musician rocking a Clark jersey during his recent concert.

Clark’s marketability has proven to be undeniable at this point and why Nike was willing to pay her a massive sum to secure her as an endorser.