Caitlin Clark lands massive-money endorsement deal from Nike

The year of Caitlin Clark continues.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the new Indiana Fever star Clark is nearing a major endorsement deal with Nike worth eight figures. Clark will be getting her own signature shoe as part of the deal and is choosing Nike despite getting sizable offers from Under Armour and Adidas as well, Charania adds.

The 22-year-old Clark is one of the most popular athletes on the planet right now, male or female. She was just selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Fever after a standout four-year career at Iowa in which she became the NCAA’s all-time leading women’s scorer. Clark was also earning some serious NIL money while she was in college as well.

After Clark was drafted earlier this week, much was made of her WNBA salary (she will be making roughly $77,000 in 2024 and $338,000 over the course of her four-year rookie contract with the Fever). But it looks the vast majority of Clark’s earnings will come from endorsements as Nike now joins the likes of State Farm, Gatorade, and Panini as her corporate partners.