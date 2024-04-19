Caitlin Clark gets awesome tribute from Tim McGraw

Iowa legend Caitlin Clark continues to see her star grow bigger and bigger. The latest celebrity to pay tribute to her is country singer Tim McGraw.

McGraw went viral on social media for rocking Clark’s Indiana Fever jersey during his concert Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tim McGraw sporting his new Caitlin Clark jersey at @GainbridgeFH tonight pic.twitter.com/1ROMUXB6ao — Andy VonDielingen (@AVOND76) April 19, 2024

we like it, we love it.@TheTimMcGraw came out on stage at @GainbridgeFH wearing a Caitlin Clark jersey 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wlp8G5YR8V — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 19, 2024

The venue of McGraw’s concert on Thursday also happened to be the home arena where Clark will be playing for the foreseeable future.

McGraw has long been a fan of Clark. The “Humble And Kind” singer was seen wearing Clark’s Iowa jersey at some of his concerts earlier this year. He also congratulated Clark on Monday after she was selected first overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“From the NCAA to the WNBA… with a pit stop on SNL in between!! Couldn’t be a bigger fan. Congrats @CaitlinClark22! The @IndianaFever are lucky to have you on the team,” wrote McGraw.

From the NCAA to the WNBA… with a pit stop on SNL in between!! Couldn’t be a bigger fan. Congrats @CaitlinClark22! The @IndianaFever are lucky to have you on the team. #girlpower #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/wvd8vPZgdt — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) April 15, 2024

McGraw respectfully showed love for the 22-year-old currently carrying the torch for women’s basketball. You can’t say the same for one Indianapolis reporter who recently went viral for his creepy interaction with Clark.