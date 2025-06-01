Caitlin Clark trolls Jalen Brunson while attending Pacers-Knicks Game 6

Caitlin Clark is not playing right now for the Indiana Fever, but she is still make her presence felt for the other professional basketball team in the state.

The WNBA superstar Clark was in attendance at Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks on Saturday. Clark was sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. along with Fever teammates Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston as the Pacers attempted to close out the Knicks and clinch their first NBA Finals berth since 2000.

During the first quarter, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton hit a three-pointer. Clark then proceeded to celebrate the three by Haliburton by doing the famous celebration of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

Check it out below.

Caitlin Clark’s reaction to Tyrese Haliburton knocking down a pic.twitter.com/qM5h76sqcf — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2025

Brunson has been doing that celebration since at least 2023, usually after hitting three-pointers himself. The celebration has very much come to be associated with the two-time All-Star Brunson, and Brunson, for his part, seems to enjoy the mystery over why he does it.

But during Saturday’s elimination Game 6 against the Pacers, it was Clark who hijacked the celebration in order to troll Brunson. Clark, who is currently sidelined for a little while due to a quad injury, got really into it and was even wearing the special Pacers T-shirt for the game as well. It is clear that she is all-in on a potential NBA Finals berth by Indiana.