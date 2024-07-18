Caitlin Clark sets all-time WNBA single-game record with impressive feat

Caitlin Clark was definitely in her bag on Wednesday night against the Dallas Wings.

The Indiana Fever rookie sensation Clark broke an all-time WNBA record by dishing out a remarkable 19 assists against the Wings. Clark completed the feat late in the fourth quarter with a dish to teammate Kelsey Mitchell for a left-wing three-pointer.

Caitlin Clark just set the all-time WNBA record with her 19th assist tonight. pic.twitter.com/1T1lYz3zmD — Underdog WNBA (@Underdog__WNBA) July 18, 2024

The previous all-time record-holder was Courtney Vandersloot, who logged 18 assists for the Chicago Sky during a game against (coincidentally) the Fever in 2020. Prior to that, the record was held for over two decades by Ticha Piniero of the now-defunct Sacramento Monarchs. Piniero posted 16 assists during a 1998 contest against the also now-defunct Cleveland Rockers (a feat that has since been matched five different times).

As for Clark, she also finished with 24 points and six rebounds for a very well-rounded stat line (albeit in a losing effort as the Wings ultimately won 101-93). Clark entered play Wednesday averaging a WNBA-high 7.8 assists per game on the season and put up 8.2 assists per game over the course of her four-year college career at Iowa. Thus, the playmaking is very much a part of her game.

The No. 1 overall pick Clark shook off a slow start to her pro career and has since been producing all kinds of magic during games. But on Wednesday, she looked like Magic Johnson out there with her passing and broke an all-time WNBA record in the process.