Caleb Martin appears to tweak his knee during Game 5

The Miami Heat are starting to get hit with the injury bug somewhat.

First off, guard Tyler Herro suffered a broken hand in the Heat’s first playoff game. Then in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Gabe Vincent tweaked his ankle. He missed Game 5 on Thursday due to the injury.

Then during Game 5 on Thursday, Caleb Martin gave the Heat an injury scare. Late in the second quarter he appeared to tweak his right knee while landing after a drive to the basket.

Scary moment for Caleb Martin when his knee appeared to buckle. He did stay in the game and appears to have avoided a serious injury 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/a808Ii8CwX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 26, 2023

Martin remained in the game, but that still isn’t what Heat fans want to see.

Martin has been a big factor this postseason. He has averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 29 minutes per game this postseason, while shooting 56.8 percent from the field.

Being without Vincent and Martin (or at least having both limited) for a Game 6 would be the last thing the Heat would need.