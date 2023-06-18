Carmelo Anthony’s son lands scholarship offer from notable Big Ten school

Recruitment is starting to heat up for Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan.

Kiyan Anthony will be going into his junior year of high school in the fall. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is rated as a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He has been tweeting out information regarding scholarship offers he is receiving, and they are coming fast and furious.

On Friday, Kiyan tweeted that he had received an offer from Michigan.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Michigan!! #GoWolverines #AGTG pic.twitter.com/H7wYTOoy0O — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) June 16, 2023

The Wolverines appear to be the 15th school to offer Kiyan a scholarship. Indiana, Illinois and Maryland are other Big Ten schools to have offered scholarships to the son of the former 10-time NBA All-Star.

Kiyan is transferring schools for his junior year. He will be moving from Christ the King in Middle Village, N.Y. to Long Island Lutheran in Brookville. He is a standout player for his father’s “Team Melo” Nike EYBL squad.