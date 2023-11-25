Cavaliers post message for LeBron James ahead of game against Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are keeping it classy with The Kid From Akron.

Ahead of Saturday’s home game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs posted a notable message for James outside of the visitor’s locker room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Dave McMenamin of ESPN shared the videoboard image displayed outside the locker room reading, “Welcome Back LeBron!” together with a photo of James holding up his trophies from the Cavs’ 2016 NBA championship.

Take a look.

The visitor’s locker room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse pic.twitter.com/RDwSILFfKt — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 25, 2023

There were some well-documented hard feelings when James, the Northeast Ohio native who played the first seven seasons of his career with the Cavs, left to join the Miami Heat in 2010. But all of that was forgiven when James returned to Cleveland in 2014 and led them to that 2016 title, their first and only championship in franchise history.

James left the Cavs again in 2018 to sign with the Lakers, but this time with his legacy cemented as by far the greatest player in Cleveland sports history. As such, he will always be warmly welcomed back to The Land (with some recent rumors even suggesting that James may just return to the Cavs one more time before retiring).