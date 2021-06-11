Cavs reportedly interested in signing Alex Caruso

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be trying to get their revenge on LeBron James this offseason.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported on Friday that Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso is a target for the Cavaliers in free agency. Fedor also mentions Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell as a target but notes that some in the organization prefer Caruso.

Caruso, 27, is due for unrestricted free agency. Cleveland is already mostly set in the backcourt with young duo Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. But Caruso, a career-long reserve, could play the role of the Cavs’ third guard with strong defensive chops that neither Sexton nor Garland quite has.

Of course, the Cavs are not in contention and would be a downgrade from competing for championships with James on the Lakers. The ability to vie for a title does seem to be a big consideration for Caruso. But armed with plenty of cap space, Cleveland might be able to offer Caruso some money that he simply can’t refuse.