Alex Caruso wants to stay with Lakers because of relationship with LeBron?

LeBron James may have just found himself a new ride-or-die to replace James Jones.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that there is a sense among Los Angeles Lakers officials that point guard Alex Caruso relishes supporting James and may want to stay in LA to continue competing alongside the reigning Finals MVP.

Caruso, 27, will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. His numbers (6.4 points and 2.9 assists per game this season) do not exactly pop off the page. But Caruso is an important role player for the Lakers with his one-on-one defense and his ability to make big hustle plays.

Caruso is now in his fourth season as a Laker, three of which have come with James as his teammate. The former Texas A&M star is beloved by the fans for many reasons. His loyalty to “The King” is just another one.