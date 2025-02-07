Celtics agree to deal with former NBA Finals piece

The first domino has fallen in the NBA’s post-trade deadline market.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported Thursday that the Celtics have agreed to a deal with veteran forward Torrey Craig. The 34-year-old Craig had been waived by the Chicago Bulls earlier this week and was eligible to sign with any team.

As a 6-foot-7 combo forward, Craig is a nifty addition by the defending champion Celtics. He has been part of multiple deep playoff runs over his career, including a conference finals appearance with the Denver Nuggets in 2020 and an NBA Finals berth with the Phoenix Suns in 2021.

This season for the Bulls, Craig was averaging 6.9 points per game on 49/43/75 shooting splits. But he had fallen out of favor in Chicago and had made just nine total appearances in 2024-25 before being waived. In his one-and-a-half overall seasons with the Bulls, Craig’s biggest “highlight” may have been the time he was involved in one of the most humiliating transition blunders of all-time.

As for the Celtics, currently No. 2 in the East at 36-15, they just opened up a roster spot at the trade deadline by sending guard Jaden Springer, a former first-round pick, to the Houston Rockets in exchange for draft capital. It appears that Craig will now be getting that vacant spot and should immediately become Boston’s best wing defender off the bench.