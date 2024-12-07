 Skip to main content
Celtics’ broadcast took ruthless shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo after game

December 7, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing headphones

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the latest target of NBC Sports Boston.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night by the final score of 111-105. While the Bucks star Antetokounmpo posted a 30-11 double-double, it was Celtics counterpart Jayson Tatum who led all scorers with 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Friday also marked the seventh birthday of Tatum’s son Deuce, which NBC Sports Boston noted while airing Tatum’s postgame press conference. That wasn’t all though as the network got in a brutal shot at Antetokounmpo too.

“Put on a show for his sons’ birthday (Deuce and Giannis),” a graphic underneath Tatum read.

Antetokounmpo has become a villain in Boston thanks to the rivalry atop the Eastern Conference between the Celtics and the Bucks over the past several years. He also has particular beef with Celtics star Jaylen Brown, which continued during Friday’s game as well.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports Boston has become known for these kinds of ruthless graphics. They have already gone viral many times before for equally savage shots at other opposing NBA stars.

