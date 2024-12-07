Celtics’ broadcast took ruthless shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo after game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the latest target of NBC Sports Boston.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night by the final score of 111-105. While the Bucks star Antetokounmpo posted a 30-11 double-double, it was Celtics counterpart Jayson Tatum who led all scorers with 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Friday also marked the seventh birthday of Tatum’s son Deuce, which NBC Sports Boston noted while airing Tatum’s postgame press conference. That wasn’t all though as the network got in a brutal shot at Antetokounmpo too.

“Put on a show for his sons’ birthday (Deuce and Giannis),” a graphic underneath Tatum read.

Celtics graphic team has no chill “Put on a show for his sons’ birthday…. [Deuce and Giannis]” (h/t @bostonianindc) pic.twitter.com/WE70yUuQTW — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 7, 2024

Antetokounmpo has become a villain in Boston thanks to the rivalry atop the Eastern Conference between the Celtics and the Bucks over the past several years. He also has particular beef with Celtics star Jaylen Brown, which continued during Friday’s game as well.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports Boston has become known for these kinds of ruthless graphics. They have already gone viral many times before for equally savage shots at other opposing NBA stars.