Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that.

The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”

The “middle fingers” stat is a reference to Irving’s back-and-forth with the Boston fans in Game 1. The former Celtics star flipped off the TD Garden faithful at one point (video here) and even drew a fine for his behavior.

Wednesday’s Game 2 might have been even worse for Irving as he posted one of his lowest scoring totals of the season. Kevin Durant also struggled with a 4-for-17 shooting line, and the Nets lost 114-107 despite leading by double-digits in the second half.

The good news for Brooklyn though is that the series now shifts to Barclays Center, where Irving shouldn’t have to worry about flipping off any fans. As for the local Celtics broadcast, it is definitely a favorite pasttime of theirs to clown on opposing stars.