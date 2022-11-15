Celtics broadcast goes viral for funny Marcus Smart graphic

The superstars in the graphics department at NBC Sports Boston were at it again this week.

After the Boston Celtics knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, NBC Sports Boston, the home broadcaster for Celtics games, aired a hilarious graphic about guard Marcus Smart. As Smart gave his postgame interview, the graphic proclaimed the veteran Celtic to be “him.”

Check it out.

Calling somebody “him” is another way of saying that he is “that dude” or that he is “the man.”

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year Smart certainly fit that billing on Monday. He dropped a season-high 22 points on the Thunder, going 8-for-12 from the floor and adding on five rebounds and eight assists. Smart’s all-around effort helped Boston win their eighth straigth game to improve to an NBA-best 11-3.

This is also a welcome breath of fresh air for the Celtics broadcast. They are usually known for using their air space to throw shade at opposing players (albeit making for graphics that are just as memorable).