 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 18, 2023

Celtics fans had appropriate taunt for Trae Young

April 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Trae Young at the line

Celtics fans had an appropriate taunt for Trae Young during Tuesday night’s Game 2 of their Eastern Conerence first-round playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Athletic released a poll on Tuesday where other NBA players named the most overrated player in the league. Young received more votes than anyone else.

Celtics fans must have seen the poll results, because when Young went to the free throw line late in the game, they taunted him with an “overrated” chant.

The “overrated” chant is a fairly common taunt in sports, but it had special meaning under these circumstances.

The Celtics beat the Hawks 119-106 to take a 2-0 series lead. Young had 24 points on 9-for-22 shooting.

Article Tags

Celtics fansNBA playoffs 2023Trae Young
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus