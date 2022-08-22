Celtics bringing in former lottery pick

The Boston Celtics are not done loading the boat for their Eastern Conference title defense.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics have agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with veteran forward Denzel Valentine. Charania adds that Valentine will compete for one of Boston’s open roster spots in camp.

Valentine, 28, was a No. 14 overall draft pick in 2016 after being named AP Player of the Year at Michigan State University. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in just over nine minutes per game last season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz.

Boston already brought in one trigger-happy, defense-minimal forward in Danilo Gallinari earlier this summer. But after also landing guard Malcolm Brogdon in a five-for-one player swap with the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics still have multiple open roster spots to fiddle around with. Valentine (and his, shall we say, audacious offensive game) will be looking to win one of those spots.