Celtics could hire assistant coach away from top Western Conference team?

As the Boston Celtics scramble to deal with the fallout of the Ime Udoka scandal, they could be bringing back a familiar face to help steady the ship.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported this week that the Celtics are seeking permission from the LA Clippers to interview assistant coach Jay Larranaga. Boston still has an opening to fill on the staff of interim coach Joe Mazzulla, who was promoted after the Celtics head coach Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season due to an inappropriate relationship.

The 47-year-old Larranaga, son of longtime University of Miami coach Jim Larranaga, joined the Clippers’ coaching staff last season. But prior to that, he had spent nine seasons as an assistant coach in Boston, even serving as former Celtics coach Brad Stevens’ top lieutenant.

Larranaga has a quality situation in Los Angeles coaching a championship-caliber Clippers team under head coach Tyronn Lue (whom Larranaga also worked with on the Celtics). But the surprise opportunity for a Boston homecoming might be too good for Larranaga to pass up.