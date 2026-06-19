Celtics interested in blockbuster 1-for-1 trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Boston Celtics are interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo , but the deal they would most like to do is reportedly a longshot.

The Celtics accept that Jaylen Brown will likely be demanded by the Milwaukee Bucks in any trade involving Antetokounmpo. The Celtics would prefer to do a one-for-one trade involving Brown and Antetokounmpo, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, but accept that the Bucks are unlikely to be interested in that.

Some rival executives believe the Bucks would consider a Brown deal with additional picks, and might even build around Brown. The Celtics forward is two years younger than Antetokounmpo and could plausibly be an MVP candidate. The Bucks are unlikely to get a better player for Antetokounmpo, though a one-for-one swap would not help them in the future.

Much has been made of Brown’s potential availability this offseason. The Celtics maintain they are not shopping him, but it seems that he might be available in the right deal, and there are even suggestions that he and the Celtics might not be on the same page anymore.

An Antetokounmpo trade is still considered likely before the NBA Draft. Another team, however, appears to be ahead of Boston in the rac.e