Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘focused’ on move to 1 team

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to have made his preference very clear regarding which team he wants to end up with.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed on Monday’s edition of “Get Up!” that Antetokounmpo is “focused” on a trade to the Miami Heat . The deal has yet to happen, however, as the Bucks are looking for a better offer than what Miami has been able to put forward.

“He has focused on wanting to be a member of the Miami Heat . Because he’s only got one year on his contract, he has some control over that,” Windhorst said. “The Heat and the Bucks have been talking for months and not agreed to a deal because the Bucks don’t love the Heat’s offer. There are third teams involved. There are fourth teams involved.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been FOCUSED on wanting to play for the Miami Heat, per @WindhorstESPN



“The league believes this is finally going to happen… Talks have intensified over the last 7-10 days. He has focused on wanting to be a member of the Miami Heat. Because he has 1… pic.twitter.com/Dciu6hyrn0 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 15, 2026

The Heat are believed to have made an offer centered around Tyler Herro , but the Bucks are holding out. There have also been rumors that he wants to make sure the Heat are still good enough to contend after dealing for him, which makes things a bit more complicated from Miami’s perspective.

Antetokounmpo is expected to be traded at some point prior to the NBA Draft. As Windhorst noted, he has one year remaining on his contract and can use that leverage to steer himself to a team he would be willing to sign a long-term deal with.