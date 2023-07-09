 Skip to main content
Did Celtics player pull a Paul Pierce during Summer League?

July 9, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
JD Davison dribbles up the court

Mar 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics point guard JD Davison is looking to make a name for himself during Summer League play, and he accomplished that in more ways that one in the team’s first game.

Davis scored 14 points and had 11 assists in Boston’s 99-88 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. Those who watched were impressed with the former Alabama star’s ability to control the tempo of the offense, but that’s not what he went viral for.

Unfortunately, Davison appears to have had a little accident during the game. Either that, or he sat on some spicy brown mustard at some point.

If you want to know why many are saying Davison pulled a Paul Piece, you can read all that background here.

The Celtics drafted Davison in the second round last year. He has mostly played for the team’s G League affiliate but is hoping to earn an NBA roster spot this upcoming season.

