Celtics give a notable job to Jayson Tatum’s close friend

The Boston Celtics may be looking to trade away Jaylen Brown , but they are still very much committed to their other star player.

Boston has decided to tab Amile Jefferson as the head coach of their Summer League team, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported on Friday. Jefferson will take the reins for the Celtics as they kick off Summer League play next month.

The 33-year-old Jefferson is a very familiar figure to Boston star forward Jayson Tatum . Jefferson played at Duke University from 2012-17 and overlapped with Tatum during that final season in 2016-17, becoming close friends with the future six-time NBA All-Star. A former power forward, Jefferson even served as Tatum’s mentor during their time together with the Blue Devils.

Jefferson had a brief playing career in the pros, including on a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic from 2018-20. He then went into coaching in 2022 and was already hired by the Celtics as an assistant under head coach Joe Mazzulla in 2023.

Notably, Jefferson was a member of the coaching staff that guided Boston to an NBA championship in 2024. Now Jefferson is moving up the ranks again by landing a gig as the team’s new Summer League head coach.

Jefferson’s name was in the news a couple of years ago after an unfortunate burglary at his home. But the former NCAA champion is still doing very nicely for himself and is well on his way to becoming a future NBA head coach candidate some time down the line.