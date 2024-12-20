Jaylen Brown, Celtics assistant coach get their houses burglarized during game

Jaylen Brown and Amile Jefferson are the latest professional sports figures to have gotten hit by burglaries.

Tiffany Chan of WBZ News in Boston reports this week that a Wellesley house owned by the Boston Celtics Finals MVP Brown was burglarized on Sunday night while the team was away on the road playing a game against the Washington Wizards. Brown’s mother was reportedly at the property during the time of the incident but was unharmed.

Chan also reports that the house of the Celtics assistant coach Jefferson in Newton (roughly six miles away from Wellesley) was also burglarized on that same Sunday night as well. The thieves reportedly stole Jefferson’s 2024 NBA championship ring with Boston. Local police are said to be investigating whether the two break-ins were connected.

In just the last few months alone, several pro sports names have had their homes burglarized while they are on the road playing games. Pro Bowlers Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow, and Linval Joseph are among the NFL stars who have been targeted, and Brown and Jefferson now join Mike Conley and Bobby Portis among the NBA figures who have gotten hit.

In November, the NFL issued a security alert to teams and players about the break-ins, stating their belief that the perpetrators were skilled criminals potentially linked to a South American crime syndicate (read more here). Many pro sports stars are on high-alert as a result, including this NFL QB who recently issued a stark warning to anyone looking to target his home.