Celtics legend Sam Jones dies at 88

The Boston Celtics are mourning the loss of a franchise legend, as Sam Jones has died at age 88.

Jones died on Thursday night in Florida, where he had been hospitalized with health issues. The Celtics issued a statement on Friday praising Jones for his remarkable career.

Statement from the Celtics on the passing of the legendary Hall of Famer Sam Jones: pic.twitter.com/CCydrLbq3s — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 31, 2021

Boston also held a moment of silence before tip-off of their game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Celtics have a moment of silence for Sam Jones before Suns game. pic.twitter.com/0rjMMHwEr6 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 31, 2021

Jones spent his entire career with the Celtics from 1957-1969. He won 10 NBA championships with the team during the span, which is the second-most in NBA history behind only former teammate Bill Russell.

Jones, a five-time All-Star, was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984. The former North Carolina Central central star was also inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

The hardware Jones collected during his career is another reminder of how dominant the Russell-led Celtics were. Sports will likely never see anything like it again.