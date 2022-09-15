Celtics already scouting 1 very notable phenom

Forget Denny’s because the Boston Celtics are going for an early bird special of their own.

Celtics GM Brad Stevens was spotted in Europe this week scouting out top 2023 NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama (among other players).

“We’re paying attention,” said Stevens of his visit during an interview with French journalist Lukas Nicot. “You have to always be ready for not only what’s coming your way this year but ten years from now.”

The 18-year-old Wembanyama is the most coveted jewel of the 2023 class. He stands 7-foot-4 (according to a recent listing) but possesses the footwork, mobility, and off-the-dribble scoring juice of a guard. Wembanyama is clear top overall pick material and is a possible generational talent in the making.

Here are some of Wembanyama’s defensive highlights.

Victor Wembanyama just measured at 7'4 *barefoot* with an 8-foot wingspan (at 18 years old). Unreal measurements and he probably hasn’t stopped growing. pic.twitter.com/j7UlFLT8BG — PBA insider 🏀 (@PBAinsider) September 8, 2022

Now here are some of his offensive highlights.

Victor Wembanyama is a cheat code 😲pic.twitter.com/0TVy3NaP8K — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 6, 2022

Wembanyama has been playing professionally in France for the last three years. He currently plays for Parisian team Metropolitans 92.

The Celtics, who are gunning for a championship after last year’s NBA Finals berth, likely won’t be anywhere near the top-of-the-lottery spot that will be needed to secure Wembanyama. But Boston has always been on top of their scouting game, and Stevens’ overseas trip this week continues on that trend.