Celtics show support for Brittney Griner ahead of Game 2

The Boston Celtics demonstrated their support for Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The players wore T-shirts with the message “We are BG” during their practice on Saturday. The shirts also had a QR code linking to a petition calling for Griner’s return home. The shirts are part of an effort to bring awareness to Griner’s detainment in Russia.

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum used their media availability to speak about Griner.

“It’s extremely tough seeing what she’s going through,” Tatum said. “We’re all together in support, trying to bring her back to her family.”

Brown said he felt that Saturday was a good day to bring attention to the situation.

“She’s been over there for an extended amount of time, and we feel enough is enough,” Brown said. “Being an athlete, we’re just not up here to entertain you guys. We also have a voice.”

“We with BG man,” Smart added.

.@FCHWPO @jaytatum0 @smart_MS3 and the rest of the Boston Celtics showed support for Brittany Griner during their media availability 🙏

Another well-known NBA player wore the same shirt in support of Griner earlier this postseason.

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star, plays in Russia during the WNBA offseason for UMMC Ekaterinburg. She has been detained in the country since February after being arrested on drug charges. The United States government recently classified Griner as wrongfully detained, meaning that they will likely seek to negotiate her release.