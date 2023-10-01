Celtics sign key rotation player away from Lakers

The Boston Celtics are fully in their troll era.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that veteran big man Wenyen Gabriel is finalizing a deal with the Celtics. Gabriel will be competing for a reserve spot in Boston’s frontcourt, Charania adds.

The 26-year-old Gabriel was an important piece in the rotation of the rival Los Angeles Lakers last offseason. He made 68 appearances for the purple and gold and led all qualified Lakers with a 59.6 field goal percentage. While Gabriel’s counting stats (5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game) weren’t too impressive, he brought contagious energy and defensive chops from the second unit, helping change the momentum at the end of quarters.

The Celtics are suddenly lacking depth in the frontcourt, especially after giving up some size this week in their big trade for Jrue Holiday. Behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, Gabriel should get a real opportunity to sop up some minutes down low for Boston.