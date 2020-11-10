Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn dies — dead at 86

One of the most beloved figures in Boston Celtics history is gone, as Tommy Heisohn has died at age 86.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to Chad Finn of the Boston Globe.

Heinsohn was a fan favorite for decades who quite literally did it all with the Celtics. He played for Boston from 1956-1965, winning eight NBA championships during that span. The six-time All-Star then coached the team from 1969 to 1978 and won two more titles as a coach. Heinsohn was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1974.

Heinsohn, who is one of only four people inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and coach, went on to provide color commentary for the Celtics beginning in 1981. He and longtime play-by-play partner Mike Gorman have been the voices of the team for as long as many can remember.

There are few in Celtics history who have made a bigger impact on the franchise than Heinsohn. He will certainly be missed within the organization and across the NBA community.