Channing Frye says LeBron James should retire after Suns loss

Channing Frye has a bold opinion regarding LeBron James.

Frye, who played in the NBA from 2005-2019, provided commentary in an NBA Twitter session during Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Frye said that James’ play has dropped to the point that he should retire.

“Here’s my thing,” Frye said. “If LeBron is averaging less than 25 points a game, which he’s been averaging, I think he should retire. That’s a crazy thing for me to say, but if he leaves the game averaging 25 points a game right. Also, I’m gonna add another level on this. Who are the Lakers bringing in or trading for that can put him over the top? Have you seen the free agents? There’s nobody.”

“If LeBron is averaging less than 25 points a game, I think he should retire… Who are the Lakers bringing in that can put him over the top?” –@channingfrye talks LeBron's future with @KingJosiah54 & @TaylorRooks on #NBATwitterLive pic.twitter.com/j5gudgrBfk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 4, 2021

Frye, 38, seems to be feeling like it’s all downhill from here for James and that if he’s not going to be winning a championship, he should retire.

James knows the end of his career is near, but that probably won’t stop him from continuing to play. He could very easily point to the limited offseason and injuries as the reason why his Lakers were unable to repeat.

And before you accuse Frye of being a LeBron hater, be sure to note that they used to be teammates in Cleveland. Frye has been favorable to James in the past and actually said something outrageous about Steph Curry.