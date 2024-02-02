Charles Barkley urges NBA teams to sign free agent for noble reason

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is hoping there’s an NBA team out there willing to extend a hand to free agent Tony Snell.

Snell made headlines earlier this year for being diagnosed with autism at age 31. His two sons, both toddlers, are also on the spectrum.

The New Mexico alum is just one season shy of hitting the 10-year milestone in his NBA career. A decade of service in the league would trigger an all-important incentive for Snell in the NBA Players Association’s retiree benefits program — premium healthcare coverage for his two sons Karter and Kenzo.

Snell has until Friday to sign with a team for the rest of the season for him to be eligible for the family medical benefit, which is why Barkley went to bat for him on a recent episode of “Inside the NBA.”

“I hope one of you [NBA teams] sign Tony so his two autistic kids can get great medical care. … We always talk about what a family we are. Let’s sign that kid for the rest of the season,” said Barkley.

Charles Barkley calls on NBA teams to sign Tony Snell after a viral article from @YahooSports this week detailed the veteran forward's need for medical coverage for his two children with Autism pic.twitter.com/VOgk2RF73o — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2024

Barkley had read a recent piece from Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer highlighting Snell’s current situation.

Snell has spent the last two seasons playing in the G League in the hopes of landing a full-time NBA call-up. He last played in the 2021-22 season, splitting time with the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Snell has career averages of 6.1 points and 2.3 rebounds with a three-point shooting clip just under 40% across 9 NBA seasons.