Charles Barkley cracked savage Jay-Z joke in viral video

Charles Barkley is at it again.

Barkley reminded viewers during Tuesday night’s edition of “Inside the NBA” how much he loves diving head-first into controversial topics. Kenny Smith brought up Jay-Z in passing while trying to make a point, and Barkley didn’t miss a beat. The Hall of Famer tapped Smith on the arm and told him, “Probably not a good time right now.”

Both Shaq and Ernie Johnson had to get up and leave the table. Even the production crew could be heard howling in the background.

Kenny: "You think Jay Z or…"

Chuck: "Probably not a good time right now" pic.twitter.com/Lk4Bx4HpEs — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 11, 2024

For those who have not seen, Jay-Z has been in the news recently after he was named in a civil lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The lawsuit alleges that Jay-Z and Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2000. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has vehemently denied the allegations and called them “heinous.”

Obviously, the topic is a sensitive one. That has never stopped Barkley in the past, which is one of the reasons “Inside the NBA” is among the most popular shows in sports.