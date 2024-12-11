 Skip to main content
Charles Barkley cracked savage Jay-Z joke in viral video

December 11, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Charles Barkley on the sideline

May 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NBA player and current TNT television personality Charles Barkley prior to game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley is at it again.

Barkley reminded viewers during Tuesday night’s edition of “Inside the NBA” how much he loves diving head-first into controversial topics. Kenny Smith brought up Jay-Z in passing while trying to make a point, and Barkley didn’t miss a beat. The Hall of Famer tapped Smith on the arm and told him, “Probably not a good time right now.”

Both Shaq and Ernie Johnson had to get up and leave the table. Even the production crew could be heard howling in the background.

For those who have not seen, Jay-Z has been in the news recently after he was named in a civil lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The lawsuit alleges that Jay-Z and Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2000. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has vehemently denied the allegations and called them “heinous.”

Obviously, the topic is a sensitive one. That has never stopped Barkley in the past, which is one of the reasons “Inside the NBA” is among the most popular shows in sports.

Charles BarkleyJay-Z
