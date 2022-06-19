Charles Barkley has hilarious quote about LIV Golf money

The controversy between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf league has dominated headlines in recent weeks, and Charles Barkley was the latest person to give his opinion on the issue.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, the Basketball Hall of Fame member addressed the rift between the golf leagues. The Saudi-backed LIV Golf league has successfully courted some players with massive amounts of money, and Barkley had a funny quote about what he himself would do for that kind of payday.

“I don’t judge other people,” Barkley said. “If somebody gave me $200 million, I’d kill a relative. I’m serious. They’re saying Phil Mickelson got $200 million, and Dustin Johnson got $150 million. For $150 million, I’d kill a relative. Even one I like.”

Barkley also said that he wanted “all the LIV guys on top of the leaderboard” at the U.S. Open.

This isn’t the first time Barkley has described the lengths he’d be willing to go to for a big profit. While on “The Dan Patrick Show” in late May, Barkley talked about what he personally would’ve done during his career if promised the amount of money Zion Williamson will likely make in his next contract.

While some LIV defectors are getting paid a crazy amount of money, most of the LIV players have struggled at this week’s U.S. Open in Brookline, Mass.

Mickelson missed the cut after shooting a combined 11-over par during the first two rounds, while Johnson will enter Sunday’s final round at 2-over par and six shots behind co-leaders Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick.

H/T USA Today