Charles Barkley reveals why he thinks LeBron James should retire

LeBron James has committed to playing at least one more season for the Los Angeles Lakers, but Charles Barkley thinks he should consider calling it quits.

In a recent appearance on “The Jim Rome Show,” Barkley suggested that James should retire before his numbers start to decline, as he does not want to see one of the greatest players in NBA history still playing while a shell of his former self.

“I hope he leaves sooner than later, because I hate to see great players out there struggling,” Barkley said. “I really struggled my last year, probably my last two years. It was very frustrating and humiliating for me. Obviously, LeBron’s a better player than me, but I don’t want to see great players just hanging on.

“I would love to see him have a farewell tour, then just walk away, because he’s one of the three greatest players I’ve ever seen after Michael and Kobe. I don’t want to see him hanging on for the heck of it.”

James has yet to play this season for what is officially listed as sciatica. Barkley has said he thinks age is just catching up to the Lakers star.

When James plays, his numbers are still elite. He averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds last season and can still carry a team. As long as that is the case, James will have a hard time walking away, but one can understand why Barkley does not want to watch his decline play out over multiple seasons.