Shaq hilariously exposes Charles Barkley for sleeping during 76ers-Wizards game

The Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers played an extremely close first half in Game 1 of their playoff series on Sunday, but it apparently was not exciting enough to keep Charles Barkley awake.

During TNT’s halftime coverage of the game, Barkley was about to give his first-half analysis when Shaquille O’Neal interrupted. Shaq said he knows “snitches get stitches” but he wanted to let everyone know that Chuck fell asleep at one point during the first half. And in case Barkley tried to deny it, Shaq shared video evidence.

Shaq exposes Charles Barkley for trying to give analysis after falling asleep during first half of Sixers-Wizards game pic.twitter.com/e5Cwxxudc7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 23, 2021

Very few NBA analysts would be able to get away with falling asleep during a game they’re covering, but Barkley and the TNT guys play by their own rules. That’s what makes the show so great and why fans love it.

We’re not surprised Shaq didn’t pass up an opportunity to embarrass Sir Charles. Perhaps it was payback for when Barkley shared the funny nickname that the TNT crew has for Shaq.