Charles Barkley explains why he wants to get fired by ESPN

Charles Barkley appears to be in his George Costanza-New York Yankees era.

The legendary Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley appeared this week on “The Dan Patrick Show.” During the appearance, Barkley was asked about his recent out-of-pocket comments on rapper Cardi B during an episode of ESPN’s “Inside the NBA.”

Cardi B performed at halftime of NBA Finals Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. In response, Barkley made a wild remark on the air about Cardi B’s body.

Barkley said on “The Dan Patrick Show” that he regretted nothing and even added that he was actually hoping to get fired by ESPN. The retired former NBA MVP explained that it all has to do with his contract.

“Dan, you know I’m hoping they fire me,” said Barkley. “I got six or seven years left on my contract that they know I’ve got no chance of doing. I would love for them to fire me and have to pay me for the next six or seven years.

“I was talking to my agent,” Barkley added. “I was like, ‘What can I do to get fired where they have to pay for me for the whole six, seven years?’ I would love to get fired, I’m not gonna lie … There’s zero chance I’m gonna be working the next six, seven years. ZERO.”

Barkley, who is now 63 years old, certainly has a very good point there. In late 2022, he agreed to a new 10-year contract extension with TNT (which now licenses “Inside the NBA” to ESPN) but has been saying for years now that he will not be finishing out his contract.

Meanwhile, Barkley is about as unfireable as they come because he is so deeply embedded in the fabric of “Inside the NBA” and of baskeball culture at large. Thus, Barkley will be having his fun on television while he still can, especially since he himself will be the ultimate beneficiary if he ends up getting fired because of it.