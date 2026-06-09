Charles Barkley had the wildest quote about Cardi B at the NBA Finals

Charles Barkley couldn’t contain himself during Cardi B’s halftime performance in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Monday.

The NBA legend let his intrusive thoughts win when he made a quip about the “WAP” singer’s appearance while she was performing in the middle of the court of Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

“I don’t know if those are B’s. They might be Cardi D’s. I’m pretty sure those aren’t B’s,” Barkley said during the halftime show on ESPN/ABC. “She’s got the wrong initials,” added the Basketball Hall of Famer, as his co-hosts burst into laughter in the background.

“I don’t know if those B’s. Those might be Cardi D’s”



We have lost Charles Barkley tonight folks https://t.co/ZzStZF5VRL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2026

Several stars and celebrities descended on MSG to watch the first NBA Finals game in the Big Apple since 1999, but it appears Cardi B caught Sir Charles’ attention the most.

Regular folks might not have the purchasing power to afford an NBA Finals ticket at Madison Square Garden, but at least they were able to hear another memorable soundbite from the former NBA Most Valuable Player from their couches at home.

As for the main reason everyone was gathered in the building, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the New York Knicks , 115-111, to avoid falling into a 3-0 series deficit and pull within a win of tying the series.