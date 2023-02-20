 Skip to main content
Was Charles Barkley drunk during All-Star Game draft?

February 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Was Charles Barkley drunk while appearing on TV for TNT during the draft portion of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Salt Lake City, Utah? That’s what some, including one of his broadcasting partners, were wondering.

TNT’s crew of Shaquille O’Neal, Barkley and Kenny Smith were providing some commentary during the draft for the All-Star teams. When Barkley spoke, he did so slowly and methodically, sounding as if he were drunk.

Even Shaq called him on it.

“Why does it sound like you’re drunk?” O’Neal asked. “You alright?”

Barkley then blamed his microphone and said he had a delay.

Ernie Johnson spoke slowly too at times, making one wonder whether there was some audio/broadcasting feedback causing issues with smooth speech among the crew.

Whether or not he was drunk, Chuck certainly sounded like it. Maybe Barkley was treating the All-Star Game like he does Super Bowl Sunday.

