Charlotte Hornets have chosen their new head coach

The Hornets finalized their coaching search this week and were expected to make an announcement on their decision. They have done so.

The Hornets are hiring Kenny Atkinson and giving him a four-year deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Atkinson and Mike D’Antoni were finalists for the job. Both former head coaches met with management twice before meeting with team owner Michael Jordan this week. Jordan apparently approved of the hiring of Atkinson.

Atkinson, 55, is in his first season as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. He is best known for his four-season stint as the Brooklyn Nets’ head coach from 2016-2020. He coached the team before they made their additions of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Hornets were coached by James Borrego the last four seasons. They went 43-39 this season, which was their best mark since 2015-2016.