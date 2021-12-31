Chris Bosh excites Heat fans with tweet

NBA teams have had to wade deep into the talent pool to find replacement players with COVID-19 cases increasing across the league. Even some players who haven’t played in the league in years have received calls. Does Chris Bosh want to be next?

Bosh, who announced his retirement nearly three years ago, got Miami Heat fans excited with a tweet he sent on Thursday. The 37-year-old saw the news that the Heat have signed Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract, and he jokingly suggested that they should get the old band back together.

Hey @mchalmers15 tell them we can bring back the ol pick and roll! Let’s get the band back together! I’m in shape 😬 https://t.co/nb7ErjshqH — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) December 31, 2021

Chalmers hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season, though he has continued to play overseas and in the G League. Bosh was forced to retire early due to a blood-clotting issue. His last game was on Feb. 9, 2016.

Bosh and Chalmers won two titles together in Miami.

We can’t rule out anything with some of the names we have seen pop up over the past few weeks. That said, Bosh seems far more likely to go into coaching than he does to suit up for a team.

Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports