Chris Bosh wants to go into coaching?

Chris Bosh may be following in the footsteps of fellow 2003 draftees Luke Walton and Willie Green.

The retired Miami Heat great, who will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, hinted to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Wednesday that he is interested in coaching in the future. Bosh emphasized though that he is currently focused on being a father.

“I don’t want to put any closure on it,” he said. “Some sort of front-office or coaching situation, I don’t want to throw dirt on it and say, ‘That’s it.’ All I’ll say right now, I’m concentrating on being a father and raising these kids.

“One day if I have more free time on my hands, I would definitely consider some of those things, with the right situation,” Bosh added.

The 11-time All-Star Bosh has got plenty of time to throw his hat into the coaching ring. He is still only 37, having been forced to retire early due to a blood-clotting condition. Winderman also notes that former Heat players Malik Allen and Caron Butler are currently assistants on Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra’s staff. The same was also true of ex-Heat big man Juwan Howard, who is now the head coach at the University of Michigan.

Bosh has done pseudo-coaching work for the Heat in years past, and making an official transition into coaching would be a great next chapter for him.