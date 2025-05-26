Chris Finch had good response to reporter’s question about SGA

Chris Finch is not about to divulge the details of his Minnesota Timberwolves’ gameplans.

Finch’s Timberwolves hammered the Oklahoma City Thunder 143-101 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday for their first win of the series. The win came after Minnesota had been blown out by OKC in the first two games.

Finch, who is in his fourth season as the Timberwolves’ head coach, was asked after Game 3 what his team did differently against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA scored just 14 points on 4/13 shooting in Game 3 after scoring over 30 points in both of the first two games of the series.

“You want me to tell you?” Finch said with a smile.

"You want me to tell you?" pic.twitter.com/6EufkTUjuo — Jonah (@Huncho_Jman) May 25, 2025

Finch seemed to be in disbelief that a reporter wanted him to actually divulge secrets about the team’s strategy and game plan. He wasn’t about to do that. Some people also thought that maybe Finch was stopping himself from commenting on another factor affecting Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA was give 14 free throw attempts in Game 1 and 15 in Game 2. But in Game 3, he only received four. Perhaps Finch could have commented on how Gilgeous-Alexander receiving fewer favorable calls made the difference. But just being at home helped turn things around for Minnesota as they were able to capture a big victory.

The Timberwolves reached the conference finals last year and lost in five games to the Mavericks. They’re hoping to do better this time around. Maybe Anthony Edwards can make good on LeBron James’ request of him.