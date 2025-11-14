Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch takes a ruthless shot at JJ Redick

The fireworks are apparently continuing from last year’s playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch appeared Thursday on a live taping of “The Zach Lowe Show.” During the taping, the topic of podcasts came up, and Finch got in a savage shot at Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

“I mean, it will qualify you to coach the Lakers,” said Finch of podcasting.

Here is the full clip of Finch’s remarks.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch thoughts on podcasting



“I mean, it’ll qualify you to coach the Lakers.”



(h/t @twolvestalk32)pic.twitter.com/OtQctnCl1P — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 14, 2025

Indeed, Redick, who was hired as head coach of the Lakers in 2024, did not have any any meaningful coaching experience prior to getting the position (though he did play in the NBA for 15 seasons). Redick’s biggest claim to fame after retiring was, in fact, his podcasting as the host of the popular “Old Man and the Three” podcast and later of the “Mind the Game” podcast with LeBron James.

As for Finch, that was likely a good-natured jab at Redick, his fellow member of the NBA head coach fraternity. Finch, who has been the head coach of the Timberwolves since 2021, previously served as the associate head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans from 2017-20. That overlapped with Redick’s brief time on the Pelicans from 2019-21.

But Finch’s Timberwolves did defeat Redick’s Lakers in five games during the first round of the playoffs last season. Redick, who was a rookie head coach at the time, let his inexperience show over the course of that series, and now Finch is happy to playfully point out how much more seasoned he still is than Redick.