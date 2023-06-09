 Skip to main content
1 NBA Draft prospect has a promise from team

June 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Chris Livingston on the court

Mar 4, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Chris Livingston (24) dribbles during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Kentucky won 88-79. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Most NBA Draft prospects are wondering where they will be selected in the draft and by whom, but one prospect already seems to have his answer.

Former Kentucky forward Chris Livingston has canceled his remaining pre-draft workouts, according to NBA reporter Shams Charania. Charania says Livingston’s behavior suggests the prospect has a promise from a team to draft him.

Though Charania is acting as if matters are up in the air, his report is likely reflective of reality.

Charania is represented by United Talent Agencies, whose sports department is co-headed by Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul. Klutch Sports also happens to represent Livingston.

Livingston, who is from Paul and LeBron James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game over 34 contests with the Wildcats during his freshman season.

Livingston worked out with the Pacers on Monday.

He also was set to work out for the Cavaliers next week, so it sounds like that won’t be happening.

