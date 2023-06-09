1 NBA Draft prospect has a promise from team

Most NBA Draft prospects are wondering where they will be selected in the draft and by whom, but one prospect already seems to have his answer.

Former Kentucky forward Chris Livingston has canceled his remaining pre-draft workouts, according to NBA reporter Shams Charania. Charania says Livingston’s behavior suggests the prospect has a promise from a team to draft him.

Sources: Kentucky’s Chris Livingston has cancelled all seven of his remaining workouts for the 2023 NBA Draft, fueling belief that he’s received a draft promise from a team. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2023

Though Charania is acting as if matters are up in the air, his report is likely reflective of reality.

Charania is represented by United Talent Agencies, whose sports department is co-headed by Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul. Klutch Sports also happens to represent Livingston.

Livingston, who is from Paul and LeBron James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio, was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game over 34 contests with the Wildcats during his freshman season.

Livingston worked out with the Pacers on Monday.

Chris Livingston worked out for the Pacers Monday, said he’s trying to separate himself by playing hard and showing his motor. “I know I’m ready for this jump. The feedback that I was getting from teams was positive. I’ve been killing my workouts” VIDEO: https://t.co/wlTqfmNBtc https://t.co/aYa3VBDjKl — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 9, 2023

He also was set to work out for the Cavaliers next week, so it sounds like that won’t be happening.