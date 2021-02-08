Chris Paul reacts to criticism of NBA All-Star Game plans

The NBA’s plans for an All-Star Game have come under heavy criticism from several of the league’s stars, forcing NBPA head Chris Paul on the defensive.

The Phoenix Suns guard defended the union’s decision to sign off on the game, adding that he has spoken to the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry, and has no issue with the critics.

“I’m sure I’m not the only guy in the league that lives without their family,” Paul said, via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. “And so guys look at that break as an opportunity to see their families. It’s a lot of different things going on right now. But you just hope that guys understand that decisions that are being made — especially as far as, the union has always got the full body of players in mind. But emotions happen. Guys have feelings. And you’ve got to be able to express them. And I respect that.”

Paul’s point that the union is looking out for the full body of players is an important one. The All-Star Game is likely to make the league money, which would stand to increase revenue for rank-and-file players. That’s good for them, but it may not be good for the stars who actually have to participate in the game.

The NBA has to take the criticism on board because it’s both very blunt and coming from the league’s biggest stars. It puts Paul in a tough spot as union president, too.