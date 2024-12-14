Chris Paul ejected after getting 2 technical fouls in 11 seconds

Chris Paul has managed to get ejected from a game that wasn’t even being reffed by Scott Foster.

The San Antonio Spurs guard Paul was tossed from Friday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers for arguing a non-call. Near the end of the first quarter, Paul felt he was fouled by Blazers counterpart Scoot Henderson while going for a loose ball and let the closest referee (No. 64, Justin Van Duyne) know about it. Van Duyne then stopped play to whistle Paul for a technical foul.

The jawing by Paul continued on the next possession too. Apparently still upset about the non-call on Henderson, Paul kept on yelling at Van Duyne and ended up earning himself a second technical foul after Portland guard Anfernee Simons was done shooting free throws.

As a result, Paul was ejected from the game after picking up two Ts in the span of just 11 seconds of game time. Here is the video of the incident.

Chris Paul gets a technical foul, turns the ball over off the inbound pass, never stop complaining, and gets ejected from the game after just 11 minutes of playing time in just 11 seconds. pic.twitter.com/aLoJ3x29rA — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) December 14, 2024

The 12-time All-Star Paul finished the game with seven points, three rebounds, and four assists in 11 minutes of play. With Paul out the rest of the way, the Spurs had to turn to backup guard Blake Wesley for extended playmaking duties.

Paul, now 39, is averaging 10.2 points and 8.5 assists per game for the 12-12 Spurs this year. While he is no stranger to getting ejected, those dismissals usually come at the hands of either Foster or fellow ref Tony Brothers.