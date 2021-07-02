Chris Paul has great reaction to Patrick Beverley meme

Chris Paul got the last laugh on Patrick Beverley and the LA Clippers, and he is still continuing to laugh.

Paul’s former teammate Matt Barnes posted a congratulatory message to him this week after Paul’s Phoenix Suns advanced to the NBA Finals. The second picture in Barnes’ post was a hilarious meme of Beverley as Motaw from the 1994 film “Above the Rim.”

Paul publicly reacted to Barnes’ post by commenting with three laughing-face emojis, which you can see here.

In the movie, Motaw pulls a gun on protagonist Kyle Lee Watson after losing to Watson’s team in a playground basketball tournament. Beverley’s two-handed shove of Paul in the Clippers’ season-ending loss to the Suns made for a pretty funny meme parallel to that scene.

The former All-Defensive Teamer Beverley will likely earn a suspension for the incident. To make matters even worse for him, he has earned widespread ridicule on the Internet as well.