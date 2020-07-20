Chris Paul responds to all the hotline snitching jokes

Chris Paul is aware of the memes that you have been posting, and he doesn’t sound all too amused about them.

In a recent appearance on “The Steam Room” with TNT’s Ernie Johnson, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard was asked about all the jokes on social media about him snitching on his fellow players to the NBA’s anonymous tipline.

“I didn’t know, to tell you the truth. I didn’t know til my wife said something to me about it,” said Paul. “My wife cracked a joke about it. But I mean, it is what it is. I can’t control that.”

“I didn’t see all of them,” he went on. “My wife sent me something about it. But I don’t even know.”

The hotline was instituted so that players and personnel could anonymously report others in the Orlando bubble for possible violations of the health and safety rules. While it does serve an extremely important purpose, it became the subject of many funny jokes and memes, mostly centered around Paul.

Paul, the ten-time All-Star, has often been happy to rat out opponents in order to win games, and he did just that earlier this season. That helps explain why Paul has earned a reputation as a snitch in the basketball fan community.

