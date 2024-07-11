Chris Paul has one unusual clause in his new contract with Spurs

Chris Paul’s move to San Antonio will be a big change for him in more ways than one.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported Thursday that Paul’s new contract with the San Antonio Spurs contains one unusual clause. Paul has an incentive in the contract that will pay him an extra $262,000 if the Spurs finish the season with [checks notes] 32 wins or more.

Marks also mentions that Paul has seven other sets of bonuses written into his contract with San Antonio as well. You can read the full report here.

32 wins (nine games under .500) seems like a very low bar for the 12-time All-Star Paul, who has almost always been in championship contention throughout his 19-year NBA career. But it would actually mark a major improvement for the rebuilding Spurs, who have now gone 22-60 in consecutive seasons.

Now 39 years old and still looking for his first career NBA title, Paul recently explained why he chose to go to San Antonio. The 32-win incentive in Paul’s contract with the team is further evidence of his changing priorities too.