CJ McCollum calls on Blazers to loosen fan attendance restrictions

Many NBA teams are announcing loosened restrictions on fan attendance, with some even moving toward near-capacity crowds by the end of the first round of the playoffs. That has CJ McCollum quite jealous.

The Portland Trail Blazers were among the last to lift restrictions, and Moda Center remains limited to 10 percent capacity as of Friday. That’s frustrating for McCollum, who prodded the Blazers to loosen restrictions in response to Boston doing so.

Near full huh I’d like to see that by game 3 and 4 as well https://t.co/PfAnBDRkkk — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 22, 2021

McCollum’s comments echo those of teammate Damian Lillard, who has also been frustrated with the limited capacity Portland has, particularly in relation to other teams.

Of course, this isn’t simply down to the team. State and local health restrictions play a role as well. It won’t stop Blazers players from pushing for bigger crowds, though.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0