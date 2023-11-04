Clippers player says what we are all thinking about in-season tournament

The NBA in-season tournament is upon us. Some people are admittedly confused by the first-time festivities — a list that includes at least one NBA player.

The inaugural in-season tournament began Friday. Players donned some special jerseys for the occasion. The games were also played on hardwood with unique designs to mark the occasion.

Paycom Center x NBA In-Season Tournament Thunder vs. Warriors | West Group C Play

🏀 8pm/et on the NBA App pic.twitter.com/jEsx2raEyz — NBA In-Season Tournament (@NBA) November 3, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland was asked about the in-season tournament and whether it brings extra motivation for the players. The 23-year-old came clean Friday morning during a Clippers press conference.

“I’m not even going to lie. I don’t even know what’s going on. … I don’t even know how it works. I don’t know anything honestly,” admitted Hyland.

Bones Hyland doesn’t know what’s going on with the in-season tournament 😂 pic.twitter.com/A44rNOo5sA — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 3, 2023

If an actual player involved in the games isn’t even aware of what’s going on, then there’s a good chance that doubly applies to most fans tuning in on Friday.

Hyland said that the $500,000 prize money for each player on the winning team does excite him. But the Clippers guard stated that he and his teammates just want the wins more than anything else.

The in-season tournament was an idea crafted to generate interest during the middle of the regular season. The competition placed teams in six groups of five. The group stage first tipped off on Friday, which will then be followed up by the knockout rounds for qualified teams. The games count for each team’s regular season record.

The semifinals and championship will be played in Las Vegas in early December.